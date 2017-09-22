Be Encouraged

Im not sure who needed this today but I know I did! I am standing on God’s word over my Moms healing and my own!

The Lord says:

Fear not [there is nothing to fear], for I am with you; do not look around you in terror and be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen and harden you to difficulties, yes, I will help you; yes, I will hold you up and retain you with My [victorious] right hand of rightness and justice. For I the Lord your God hold your right hand; I am the Lord, Who says to you, Fear not; I will help you!

Isaiah 43:25, 26 Amplified Bible (AMP)

His Word is true. He is not a God who can lie. He is victorious and will hold us up. Fear Not! He’s with us!