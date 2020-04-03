Be Gentle To People During This Time

Naturally, this worldwide pandemic has a lot of people on edge which unfortunately has led to a lot of people being at each other’s necks over the smallest things. What if we chose gentleness during this time of uncertainly as we look at people through a lens of compassion and grace?

This write-up from Kristen Epstein really describes a great perspective we can have as we watch this virus affect everyone in a different way.

“Be gentle.

That non-essential business that was just ordered to close? It may not be essential to you, but it’s essential to the owners. Closing their doors was harder than the blood, sweat, and tears they put into opening it.

So be gentle.

That mom upset about the playground closing? That was the 30min break in her daily schedule she looked forward to most. That 30 minutes reenergized her for the next 4 hours. Now she doesn’t know how she will make it through the day.

So be gentle.

Your colleague that keeps sharing memes; making light of the situation? They are taking it seriously. They are scared. They are grounding themselves through humor, the only way they know how.

So be gentle.

The father with a cart overflowing with food? He’s not hoarding. He’s picking up groceries for his family, his elderly mom and his sick neighbor.

So be gentle.

We understand the importance of staying home, but we don’t understand what others are going through.

So be gentle.

Social distancing doesn’t mean turning our backs on one another.”