A new poll has revealed that we insult ourselves more than 1,000 times a year. Of course, it’s often said that we are our own worst critic, but is this healthy to think this way? Psalm 139:14 says:

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” – Psalm 139:14

It’s easy for us to read this verse and apply it to other people, but how often do we believe this about ourselves? Whether we insult ourselves out loud or we just think it, remember that you are fearfully and wonderfully made. Be kind to yourself! After all, you’re speaking to a child of God.