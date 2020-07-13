August 30, 2019, the day after my son’s funeral. I’m driving and I get a call from a friend. When we hang up, immediately Doug Hannah says “and even in your darkest hour, remember Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.” My son’s favorite verse. We printed it in the funeral program. And then he plays “It is Well with My Soul”, the same song our music minister sang at the graveside. Some would say it was coincidence, but I know it was God speaking to me, letting me know He was with my son and with me. Thank you KCBI.