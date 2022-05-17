Just like any normal day, Laurie Raybor was driving her car in midday traffic when all of a sudden she suffered a medical emergency that left her passed out behind the wheel of her moving car. Fortunately, her coworker was driving right next to her at an intersection and was quick on her feet to realize that something was very wrong.

After noticing that her coworker was passed out, she as well as several other people got out of their vehicles and worked together to stop Laurie’s car before it caused any damage to her or those around her. If it weren’t for her coworker and these amazing Good Samaritans, who knows what would’ve happened to Laurie! It just goes to show that being at the right place at the right time really can be life or death sometimes.