BEING AWARE OF GODS PRESENCE

EVERY MORNING AS I DRIVE TO WORK I LOOK INTO THE CLOUDS AND PRAISE GOD FOR HAVING CONTROL OF MY LIFE. THE STORMS IM GOING THROUGH HAVE BEEN LAYED AT HIS FEET AND HIS WILL BE DONE. ON THIS MORNING I WAS LISTENING TO KCBI AS I ALWAYS DO ON MY WAY TO WORK AND LOOKING AT THE CLOUDS AND FELT THE NEED TO LISTEN TO THE SONG EVEN IF BY MERCY ME. IT WASN’T ON THE RADIO SO I TURNED IT ON WITH MY PHONE. AFTER THE SONG WAS FINISHED I THANKED GOD FOR ALWAYS BEING WITH ME, AS SOON AS I TURNED THE CAR RADIO BACK ON WITH KCBI THE SONG THEY PLAYED WAS EVEN IF BY MERCY ME. I HAD TO SMILE AND THANK THE LORD FOR MAKING HIS PRESENCE KNOWN TO ME AND THAT HE IS ALWAYS WITH ME. AS I LOOKED TO THE WEST THERE WAS A BEAUTIFUL RAINBOW AND I KNEW HE WAS WITH ME. IF WE JUST SLOW DOWN AND LISTEN AND WATCH HE WILL SHOW US HE IS THERE. THE STORM IM GOING THROUGH IS IN HIS HANDS AND I KNOW WHAT EVER HIS PLAN IS IT IS GOOD. I PRAISE THE THE LORD EACH AND EVERY DAY FOR HIS GUIDANCE AND KEEPING ME FOCUSED ON HIM.