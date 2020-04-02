Being Not In Control Is A Straight Path To God

To be in control of our own destiny is an unquestionable American moral value. A lot of times, even in church, we are challenged to “take control of your life”.

Now, certainly, American individualism and our work ethic have served us well in many ways. But we’ve forgotten, and are being reminded. Again. We are clearly NOT in control.

So, what does this mean for us, today?

For some, this might be the first time ever that we have felt so little control over our future and the future of those we love. (Some of us have lived a little longer and this isn’t the first time). This can feel like a LOSS. It reminds us how vulnerable we are. We want “normal” again.

It certainly doesn’t feel very spiritual.

I don’t know what is going to happen next, and what “normal” will look like going forward. I’d certainly like to get back to some of it. But as this drags on I’m realizing something else — maybe you are starting to as well. Recognizing our lack of control is THE starting point for a serious spiritual walk towards God. We’re weak. He’s strong.

Let’s pray for each other that we would, by God’s grace, be faithful to that walk.

And let’s pray for, and reach out, as we can, to those who are even more vulnerable than we are right now.