Being Stranded on the Side of the Road Can’t Ruin a Weekend with Loved Ones

Tesla’s are awesome. The new technology, the new design. Like I said, awesome. That is until you’re stranded on the side of the road in the middle of the night because the car ran out of power.

But isn’t it funny how when loved ones are around, what might otherwise feel like a disaster, turns into the highlight of the weekend? That was my situation this weekend as I was in Los Angeles for a family wedding and though I found myself in a tough predicament, those tears that would have been from despair were tears of laughter because I was surrounded by friends.

Do you have a memory where you found yourself in a similar situation?

