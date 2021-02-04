Believe It Or Not, There Is Mercy In Judges

You sure wouldn’t think you’d find mercy in a book called “Judges”, but that’s exactly what you’ll get!

If you’ve read the Old Testament, then you’re familiar with the theme of the people of Israel ending up in bondage and time after time, God will offer them a way out, but they wanted to do things there way. There’s this beautiful part in Judges 10 where the Israelites pleaded to God to do with them what he pleases as they got rid of the idols and foreign gods among them and chose to serve the Lord. Here’s the mercy: it says that he could bear Israel’s misery no longer.

God can’t bear our misery even when we’re the cause of our misery and if we’re honest, a lot of the time, we’re the creators of our own misery. God loves you with a tender, everlasting love that I hope you’ll allow yourself to believe today.