Bill Withers Had Some Of The Best Advice Regarding Forgiveness

Sadly, Bill Wither’s who is known for his famous song, “Lean On Me” passed away last week on March 30th.

If you didn’t know, there was actually a documentary about his life released some time ago called: Still Bill. There is a scene where Bill is talking to a group of kids and these are all kids that have speech impediments. He tells them that when he was a child, he had a terrible, terrible stuttering problem and it’s really fascinating because you don’t pick up on that. It’s something he worked very, very hard on as a kid to overcome and when Bill is talking to these kids about what it’s like to grow up with a stuttering problem, he introduces a concept that he says he lived by. He says that he was able to get through his childhood without bitterness and resentment because of something he decided he was going to do called: prepared forgiveness.

Bill knew in advance that kids were going to make fun of him because kids always made fun of him. They made fun of him because they thought he was ugly and so he said it in his heart in advance that he was going to forgive them before they ever made fun of him. That is amazing! I would like to submit to you that Bill was not the author of that concept.

27 “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, 28 bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. 29 If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. 30 Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back. 31 Do to others as you would have them do to you.

32 “If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners love those who love them. 33 And if you do good to those who are good to you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners do that. 34 And if you lend to those from whom you expect repayment, what credit is that to you? Even sinners lend to sinners, expecting to be repaid in full. 35 But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. 36 Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.” – Luke 6:27-36

2000 years ago, Jesus also instructed us on the concept of prepared forgiveness. In fact, he demonstrated it because Jesus knew those who would strike him, Jesus knew Judas would betray him, he knew that they would condemn him and crucify him. He had set his heart in advance that he was going to forgive him. In fact, as he was dying on the cross, he said, “Father, forgive them. They know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

I just think that is one of the most mind-blowing, game-changing concepts: prepared forgiveness. Decide before you ever get on social media that you’re going to not get offended over what people are posting or saying, decide before you ever walk into that strained relationship that you have prepared their forgiveness in advance. You’re going to offer them that forgiveness before they ever even do anything that would be offensive to you.

If we practice this principle more in our lives, I promise that it’s going to be a game-changer.