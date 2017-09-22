  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»Blessed by Christian radio

Blessed by Christian radio

September 22, 2017
By on Praise Wall

I’ve been listening to Christian radio for some 16 years and am continually blessed by it. I wake up in the morning with the songs going through my thoughts, I am encouraged by the testimony of the other listeners that are shared, and more often than not the teachings are exactly what I need to hear. The fact that people stumble upon Christian radio and their lives are eternally changed is a huge part of why I give. Keep up God’s great work! Blessings 🙂

Share.
X