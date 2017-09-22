Blessed by Christian radio

I’ve been listening to Christian radio for some 16 years and am continually blessed by it. I wake up in the morning with the songs going through my thoughts, I am encouraged by the testimony of the other listeners that are shared, and more often than not the teachings are exactly what I need to hear. The fact that people stumble upon Christian radio and their lives are eternally changed is a huge part of why I give. Keep up God’s great work! Blessings 🙂