Blessed By Listening Since 1993

We are from Terrell, Texas. on a spring evening on May 3 1993 i was practicing with some choirs getting ready for a spring musical. I got an emergency phone while I was playing the organ. It was my wife calling to tell me that our son had been shot six times. i immediately got in my truck and just started driving and all i could see was flashing lights and by that i knew it was bad. When I got there there were people everywhere because we were well know in the city. My son was take by careflight to the Methodist Hospital in Dallas. My wife fainted and her blood sugar was high and she was taken to the emergency room in Terrell. I wasn’t doing much better myself. To make things worse our home had burned to the ground while we were dealing with this and that’s when we lost it. Listening to the radio we heard some very inspirational music on a station call KCBI. “We Shall Behold Him” “Behold The Lamb” “We Are Standing On Holy Ground” just a few songs that got us through. KCBI now & forever