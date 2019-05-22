Blessing in Disguise: Lauree’s Love & Disease

Blessings in disguise. Some things come into our lives and at first glance you want to shoo ’em straight back outta your life.

You don’t want ‘that’! That loss of job, that bad news, I don’t want this sickness.

Last week after a few months of persistent symptoms I went in for a colonoscopy and got the results. I have Crohn’s Disease.

On the way into the studio yesterday I was chatting with my mom and she said, “Lo, I just have this peace from God that this diagnosis for you– there is a blessing in disguise for you.” Hours later in studio I kept hearing my mom’s voice ‘a blessing in disguise.” and then it hit me…is this how you are answering that prayer Lord?