BLOG: 5-Year Old Boy Raises Money For Hurricane Harvey By Setting Up Lemonade Stand! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/30/17

In this time of truly chaotic times in South Texas/Houston, we are all told that we can’t do everything, but we can do something. We mean that! 5-Year Old Jett is just another example of somebody whose willing to help despite their circumstances. Check out the story:

Hurricane Harvey may have brought and continues to bring challenging times for the people of Houston, Texas but the natural disaster of such scale is also paving the way for acts of heroism and kindness of many Americans. One little hero has emerged, in the person of 5-year-old Jett, a Houston native now living in Philadelphia, who put up a lemonade and sweet tea stand to raise funds for relief efforts in badly-ravaged Houston, Texas.

The adorable kid even wore a Superman shirt and a Houston Texans cap, but even without a cape or the superhero costume, he is doing something touchingly heroic at such a young age. His mother said that Jett was feeling a little concerned the past few days and that they were just trying to think of ways to help. She said they feel bad that they seem to be so far away. But it seems their hearts are with the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. They also have family still left in Houston.

The good boy set up his lemonade and sweet tea stand in his neighborhood in Old City, Philadelphia. The drinks sell for half a dollar each. There’s also a sign that says all proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross to help the people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

5-year-old raises money for Houston victims Donning a Superman cape and Texans hat, 5-year-old Houston native in Philadelphia opens lemonade stand to raise money for flood victims. http://abcn.ws/2wGfIZFHow to help #Harvey victims: abcn.ws/2vwF9ZK Nai-post ni ABC News noong Martes, Agosto 29, 2017

Jett personally attends to the stall, making the drinks himself, serving it to customers, and taking their payments. One man was caught in the video handing some paper bills to Jett but saying he doesn’t want any drinks, just that he wanted to help, too. Jett was seen warmly saying thank you to the man.

Jett’s little efforts but big gesture are also winning hearts on social media and touching people. Social media users are praising Jett for being a “great kid” and also crediting his parents for “great parenting.” They also point out that Jett has shown care, concern, and empathy for the victims affected by the floods. Some even said that what they’ve seen of Jett has brought tears to their eyes, and the boy with the kind heart has shown that compassion is not dead in these difficult times for many Americans.

Here’s the news story about Jett aired on Fox News:

This little boy is amazing! Such a heart of gold!

