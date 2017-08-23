BLOG: 5-Year-Old Boy Sends Rocket Design To NASA & Gets The Best Response Ever! | Jay Allen 08/23/17

As a kid, you have these big dreams of wanting to be a professional athlete, race car driver, and a lot of kids want to be astronauts as well! Can you imagine if you were at that age and you got to hear back from one of your heroes? This kid experienced just that!

A five-year-old boy who designed his own space rocket and decided to send it off to NASA was delighted when he received a response.

Idris Hylton, from London, saw his older brother Eesa had made a space rocket for a school project, so he wanted to make one too.

“Idris put a NASA logo on his rocket and then asked if we could send a picture of his design to NASA asking it be made and sent into space,” Idris’ dad, Jamal Hylton, told HuffPost UK.

“He said his design would fly faster than NASA’s.”

“My little boy’s delighted with his reply from #NASA. Thanks @fitrocketsci at @NASA @NASAJPL for inspiring his dream to be an astronaut 🚀 “

— Jamal Hylton (@JamalUnchained) August 17, 2017 (Twitter)

Hylton said the family posted Idris’ design to NASA HQ with a letter and hoped for a reply.

They didn’t get a response straight away, but when Kevin DeBruin, systems engineer from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory saw Hylton’s tweet about his son’s design, things started to get exciting.

“Kevin asked me for the details and responded to my son with a really motivational letter and NASA stickers,” said Hylton.

“Idris went crazy when it came through the post. He phoned me at work shouting ‘Dad, NASA replied!’

“We’ve read the letter together countless times and he’s waiting to get back to school in September to show it to his teachers.

“The best thing is that he’s now set on a career as an astronaut or engineer, and the letter from Kevin DeBruin has inspired him to believe it’s possible.

“It’s important to encourage ambition and for kids to believe in themselves. I’m really pleased that NASA has staff that do this kind of thing.”

Idris’ letter said: “To NASA, I made a letter for you to report about. This rocket is for you. Please make it and send it to an astronaut in space.

“I will fly my rocket to space for NASA. Please can I have an astronaut licence.”

The reply from DeBruin thanked Idris for his rocket design, and read: “It’s great. Creating work like that is the start to a great future astronaut who can pilot a rocket. Keep it up!

“We encourage aspiring young individuals like yourself to fully apply yourself and give 110% so you may one day join us.

“NASA looks forward to the next group of people with new bright ideas like yours and a love for space exploration.”

Isn’t that just precious? Seriously cool of this NASA employee to take the time to give this reply! If you’d like to read the whole story from Huffington Post UK, you can read it here!

SOURCE: http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/boy-rocket-design-nasa-reply_uk_599aa36de4b01f6e801f6680