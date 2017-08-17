BLOG: 8/17/17 Frisco dad is getting Christmas early and you can celebrate with him #AfternoonsWithTheresa #TeamHope

David is a husband and father who lives in Frisco and this past April was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was asked what he wants and he said to have one more holiday with his wife and children. This has become an online challenge where you can participate Becky says she lost her first husband to cancer. She says her faith in God and the online response is helping the family get through this difficult time. see more here
BLOG: 8/17/17 Frisco dad is getting Christmas early and you can celebrate with him #AfternoonsWithTheresa #TeamHopeAugust 17, 2017
Share.