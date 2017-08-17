  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»BLOG: 8/17/17 Frisco dad is getting Christmas early and you can celebrate with him #AfternoonsWithTheresa #TeamHope

BLOG: 8/17/17 Frisco dad is getting Christmas early and you can celebrate with him #AfternoonsWithTheresa #TeamHope

August 17, 2017
By on Afternoons with Theresa

David is a husband and father who lives in Frisco and this past April was diagnosed with terminal cancer.  He was asked what he wants and he said to have one more holiday with his wife and children.  This has become an online challenge  where you can participate  Becky says she lost her first husband to cancer. She says her faith in God and the online response is helping the family get through this difficult time. see more here

Share.
X