BLOG: 9 Easy Ways To Cut The Cost Of Holiday Shopping

The holiday season is here, and Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other big shopping days are just around the corner.

Buying gifts for friends and loved ones can be a lot of fun. But if you aren’t careful, all that holiday cheer might evaporate when you get the credit card bill sometime after the new year dawns.

Fortunately, a little planning can help you find great deals that allow you to rein in your spending while also giving loved ones the gifts they deserve.

Following are nine easy ways to cut the cost of holiday shopping.

Read more at MSN!