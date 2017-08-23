BLOG: The App That All Parents Should Make Sure Their Kid Has On Their Phone | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/23/17

I’ve definitely seen the frustration on a parent’s face when they will text their child and get absolutely no response. It can leave them anxious, fearful, or just downright angry. But one day is changing that and I’ve got to tell you, after reading this, you’re going to want to download this app to your kids phone!

A father fed up with his kid ignoring his texts turned his frustration into creativity.

Nick Herbert created a new app called ReplyASAP, which takes over the recipient’s phone screen and sounds an alarm. The ringing won’t stop until the text or call is answered – even if the phone is on silent.

You will then get a notification that the message has been read.

Herbert explains on his website that the idea for the app came from his own personal experiences. His son Ben started secondary school and so Nick bought him a smart phone.

He noticed his son began ignoring his texts and calls, either because he doesn’t hear the phone or it.

But Nick says it’s a mutual thing. “He will also have the ability to send me these messages – so there is a mutual understanding that using ReplyASAP is only for important things and not because he needs new batteries for his Xbox controller,” Nick wrote.

Nick also talked to his friends about “grown up” uses for the app, like finding a lost phone, changing your drink order if a friend is ordering drinks at the bar, and work situations when you need to contact coworkers quickly.

The ReplyASAP app is available on Android devices, click here!

Thank you to Fox 5 WJBK for providing this amazing story! If you’d like to read the rest of the article, you can access it here!

