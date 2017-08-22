BLOG: Christians In South Korea Sneaking “Scripture Balloons” Into North Korea To Spread The Gospel! | Jay Allen 08/22/17

It’s stories like this that truly make me grateful for the country that I live within. Being on the other side, we would most likely experience this culture shock knowing that our faith isn’t as widely accepted as we’d hoped. These people are truly risking their lives for the Gospel and that’s something that completely blows me away when looking at how strong their faith is!

North Korea is the number one country for Christian persecution in the world. Christians in the country face extreme persecution and are forbidden from practicing their faith.

Christians from neighboring South Korea are involved in a special mission to get Scripture into the hands of North Korean Christians, and that mission involves specially-designed balloons.

The balloons are filled with pages of Scripture and can fit the entire book of Mark. The South Koreans then drive to the border of North and South Korea–the demilitarized zone, fill the balloons with helium, and launch the balloons, which, if the weather is right, will float down into North Korean territory.

The initiative is known as Operation Dandelion. “We started this project back in 1991, and just as a dandelion needs the wind to spread its seeds, we need the wind to spread the message,” explained a South Korean Christian identified as Peter who is involved in the project.

“It’s almost impossible to get Bibles into North Korea, so using balloons is one of the most effective ways to share the gospel,” Peter continued.

“By sending these balloons, we let our North Korean brothers and sisters know that we are praying for them and the scriptures on the balloons are meant to encourage them,” another believer added.

Join us in praying for our North Korean brothers and sisters and for the South Korean Christians who are risking their lives to provide them with Scripture.

Doesn’t this story just blow your mind? God Bless these Christians in South Korea who are risking their lives to spread the love of Jesus in these high-tension areas! To read the rest of this story, you can access it here!

