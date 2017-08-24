BLOG: College Football Player Who Spends Time With Kids In Need Receives Surprise Scholarship! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/24/17

If you’ve ever seen the movie “Rudy”, this story will surely remind of that film as Justin Juenemann’s life has been changed forever. I absolutely admire his passion to serve in the community and love on the people that are less fortunate than we are. This scholarship is well deserved!

University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck had something very special planned for his backup kicker, Justin Juenemann. Though Juenemann has never played in a game, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been making an impact.

Coach Fleck asked Kyle, a patient at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, to speak to the team. And that was when Kyle mentioned that he had seen Juenemann the most around the hospital. At that point, Fleck asked Kyle to use the T-shirt cannon and send Juenemann a shirt as a reward for being a great representative of the program in the community.

But Juenemann was getting much more than a shirt.

Once Juenemann actually read the shirt and saw that it said, “Justin, congratulations on earning a scholarship!” The entire team went crazy.

“I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy, who is not a star player, who hasn’t played, where his face is recognizable,” Fleck said after the surprise. “He could easily just not do it and nobody would ever say anything, and all he does is continue to keep his oar in the water, (and) live that holistic life academically, athletically, socially and spiritually.”

“It was an amazing feeling,” Juenemann told TODAY. “It is something that I will never forget.”

Watch the video below.

Wasn’t that just a heartwarming story? Thank you to Sunny Skyz and the Today Show for covering this awesome story! To read the complete article, you can find it here!

SOURCE: https://www.sunnyskyz.com/positive-good-news.php?newsid=2342/College-Football-Player-Who-Spends-Time-With-Kids-In-Need-Gets-Surprised-With-Scholarship