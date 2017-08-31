BLOG: Doctor Canoes Through Houston Floodwaters To Perform Emergency Surgery! | Jay Allen 08/31/17

You may know this already but as each doctor heads into the medical field, they must take a Hippocratic Oath stating the obligations and proper conduct that you will have as a doctor, meaning you will do whatever you can to help your patient. For this doctor, it meant risking the Houston floodwaters.

Dr. Stephen Kimmel got a call early Saturday morning that Jacob Terrazas, 16, was suffering from testicular torsion and needed immediate attention. He jumped in his car and headed toward Clear Lake Regional Medical Center even though his home in Dickinson was beginning to flood.

Dr. Kimmel only got so far when he was forced to turn back home due to rising waters. Fortunately, two volunteer firemen were able to reach him in a personal truck that had a canoe in the truck-bed.

The trio paddled towards the hospital in the dark against heavy currents.

Dr. Kimmel walked the last leg of the journey, almost a mile, through waist-deep water to make it to the hospital.

“Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes,” Dr. Kimmel said in a press release. “This young man’s life would have been changed for the worse forever if we hadn’t been able to perform surgery when we did. In the end, it all turned out very well.”

Hear the news story from CNN below:

Hero doctor canoes through Harvey floods to perform surgery This doctor canoed through Harvey floodwaters to perform emergency surgery on a teen http://cnn.it/2grBnOL Nai-post ni CNN noong Miyerkules, Agosto 30, 2017

What a guy! I’m so thankful to see people like Dr. Steven Kimmel who will do whatever it takes to help their patient!

