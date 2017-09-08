BLOG: Equifax Says 143 Million Consumers Information Potentially Hacked | Jay Allen 09/08/17

Public Service Announcement: It always stinks seeing announcements like this but Equifax has recently released some very unfortunate news about a recent data breach that you should definitely be made aware of. Check it out:

Equifax Inc, a provider of consumer credit scores, said on Thursday a hack exposed the personal details of potentially 143 million U.S. consumers between mid-May and July.

The company’s shares were down 5.4 percent in after-market trading

The company said criminals had accessed details including names, social security numbers, and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers.

In addition, credit card numbers of around 209,000 U.S. consumers and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information of around 182,000 U.S. consumers were accessed, the company said.

Equifax also said personal information of certain UK and Canadian residents were also hacked.

The Atlanta-based company it would work with UK and Canadian regulators to determine the next steps.

Equifax, which discovered the unauthorized access on July 29, said it had hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach.

The company said there was no evidence of a breach into its core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

The breach could be one of the biggest in the United States.

Last December, Yahoo Inc said more than 1 billion user accounts was compromised in August 2013, while in 2014 e-commerce company EBay Inc had urged 145 million users to change their passwords following a cyber attack.

To see how this affects you, click here!

After reading this, it’s definitely safe to say that we should all check out this could potentially affect us. 143 million people is a lot and who knows, it could be you or someone that’s close to you.

Thank you to FOX Business for providing the latest information on this horrible situation, click here!

SOURCE: http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/09/07/equifax-says-143-million-consumers-potentially-hacked.html