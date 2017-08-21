BLOG: Florida County Bans Homework, Encourages Parents To Read With Their Kids Instead! | Jay Allen 08/21/17

I LOVE this idea with a passion! Not that I necessarily think that homework is a bad thing but this initiative taken in Florida really does prioritize family time and the relationships between parents and children. Check out the story below!

Students in one Florida county will no longer have to do homework. Instead, parents are being asked to read to their children for at least 20 minutes a night.

Marion County School District Superintendent Heidi Maier issued a “no homework policy” for all 31 elementary schools in the district.

“Kids don’t learn the way they used to,” says Keven Christian of Marion County Schools. “And making them do meaningless or tedius homework assignments every night just really doesn’t contribute to their learning.”

Any parents who feel that they might have trouble fulfilling the reading request can receive additional support from school programs and resources.

If you'd like to see the rest of this story from Sunny Skyz, click here!

SOURCE: http://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/2346/Florida-County-Bans-Homework-Asks-Parents-To-Read-With-Their-Kids-Instead