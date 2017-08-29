BLOG: Hurricane Harvey Fund Started By J.J. Watt Surpasses $1 Million Dollars Within Days! | Jay Allen 08/29/17

Because of the massive damages of flooding in Houston, a certain athletic hero from the Houston Texans by the name of J.J. Watt has taken it upon himself to promote a fund to help those impacted. It was to his surprise that within a few days, this crowdfunding campaign had surpassed $1 Million dollars! You read that correctly, over a million dollars! The ultimate goal of this campaign was to reach 1.5 million dollars which it’s safe to say based on how fast this campaign is raising funds, it will far surpass that!

If you’d like to contribute financially or follow updates on how this fund is doing, you can click here!

SOURCE: https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053