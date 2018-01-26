BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With temperatures warming up just a bit, it’s a great weekend to go out with the family and enjoy some incredible family activities! This weekend is full of them!

1. Tim Hawkins LIVE in Carrollton, Texas (Bent Tree Bible) – Saturday, Jan. 27 3PM or 7PM

Comedian Tim Hawkins is coming to Bent Tree – LIVE at the Carrollton campus! Dustin Nickerson opens on this family-friendly night of fun! This event also benefits the Student Missions of Bent Tree Bible Church. Two shows to choose from: 3PM or 7PM.

Make sure to get your tickets as they are selling out fast! You can follow this link for more info!

2. Harlem Globetrotters (American Airlines Center) – Sat. Jan. 27th 2PM & 7PM | (Dr. Pepper Arena) – Sun. Jan. 28th @ 2PM

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are on the road for their action-packed tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five sessions for fans (subject to availability). Get your Magic Pass with your tickets to have an even more memorable family experience.

Get your tickets at this link!

American Airlines Center

Dr. Pepper Arena

3. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Will Rogers Memorial Center) – Until Feb. 3rd

A fun-filled extravaganza rich in Western tradition, the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, is the place to be. Enjoy exciting rodeo action, livestock, horse shows and many other experiences including:

• Interactive, kid-friendly activities

• Nearly four acres of fun shopping

• The “Moo-seum Experience” presented by Central Market

• The All Western Parade in downtown Fort Worth

• Live music, an exciting carnival, great food and much more!

Click here for more information!