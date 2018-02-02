BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As we all get ready for the Superbowl, you might be curious as to what else is happening this weekend! Well there are actually some cool events still happening around North Texas so make sure to check them out!

1. 2018 DFW Boat Expo (Market Hall – Dallas) – Feb. 2nd – Feb. 11th

Come see us at the 2018 DFW Boat Expo and check out the 2018 Tige Boats line as well as the 2018 Sylvan Pontoons.

Get your tickets below!

2. Hot Chocolate 15K | 5K (Fair Park – Dallas) – Sat. Feb. 3rd

Run a brisk 15K or 5K race through Fair Park with sweet stations along the course stocked with marshmallows, chocolate chips and M&Ms. Cross the finish line and head for the all-chocolate after party. Prior to race day, pick up your race packet and awesome goodie bag at the Race Expo (Feb. 1 from 2-7 p.m. or Feb. 2 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., inside the Automobile Building at Fair Park) with rockin’ tunes, a kid’s zone and chocolate samples.

For more information, click here!

3. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FINAL WEEKEND – Ends. Feb. 3rd)

A fun-filled extravaganza rich in Western tradition, the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, is the place to be. Enjoy exciting rodeo action, livestock, horse shows and many other experiences including:

• Interactive, kid-friendly activities

• Nearly four acres of fun shopping

• The “Moo-seum Experience” presented by Central Market

• The All Western Parade in downtown Fort Worth

• Live music, an exciting carnival, great food and much more!

Click here for more information!