BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is packed full of activities that don’t want to miss and I hope that you’ll at least make it a point to go to one of these events! It’s a perfect opportunity for your family to go out and have a blast!

1. Monster Jam (AT&T Stadium) – Sat. Feb. 10th

Monster Jam is an incredible family friendly experience starring the biggest performers on four wheels, Monster Jam monster trucks. These 12 feet tall, 10,000-pound machines will bring you to the edge of your seat, racing and ripping up a custom designed obstacle track to soar over or smash through. The biggest names in the sport will be here.

Get your tickets below:

http://attstadium.com/events/monsterjam2018

2. Family Day at the Dallas Aquarium (Dallas Aquarium) – Sat. Feb. 10th

Dallas Families! February 10, 2018, enjoy your Saturday at the Dallas Aquarium with Nanny214. Enjoy the wonders of the Dallas Aquarium while making new friends. RSVP here with our group here and purchase your tickets through the aquarium the day of!

To win a free children’s ticket and a coffee date for two at Java Me up go to:

https://nanny214andent.weebly.com/news.html

For more information, click here!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-day-at-the-dallas-aquarium-tickets-42243659924?aff=efbeventtix

3. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra – A Gala Evening with Itzhak Periman (Bass Performance Hall – Fort Worth) – Sat. Feb. 10th

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman headlines the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 Gala! Music Director Miguel Harth-Bedoya leads the FWSO in music from your favorite films including Casablanca, Out of Africa, Far and Away, and Schindler’s List, for which Perlman performed the original solo in collaboration with John Williams himself.

Click here for more information!

https://www.fortworth.com/event/fort-worth-symphony-orchestra-a-gala-evening-with-itzhak-periman/20726/