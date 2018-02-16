BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s the weekend and that means it’s time for Jay Allen to plan your weekend! Unfortunately, it’s supposed to be rainy for a good amount of the weekend but there are plenty of indoor events for you and your family to have a blast!

1. Monster Energy AMA Supercross (AT&T Stadium) – Sat. Feb. 17th

It’s a race to the top as the country’s best Supercross riders battle for the Monster Energy Supercross title. Competition starts at 6:30 p.m. but super fans can arrive early for the Monster Energy Pit Party, from noon until 6 p.m., where you’ll see riders and bikes up close. Bring a can of Monster Energy to recycle at the pit entrance and get free admission to the Pit Party.

Get your tickets to this event here!

2. President’s Day Weekend @ Perot Museum of Nature & Science – 10AM – 6PM – Until Feb. 19th

Visit the museum during President’s Day weekend, Feb. 17-19, for three days of engineering- and space-themed games and experiments, extended hours, kids’ crafts and 3D movies. Launch rocket cups, build space towers and see trash-to-treasure art. These activities and more are free with admission.

In addition, catch Dream Big 3D, a documentary celebrating feats of engineering narrated by Jeff Bridges. Then, experience zero gravity inside a simulation of the Space Station Destiny module in the Journey to Space exhibition. Monday marks the kick-off of Engineering Week at the Perot, Feb. 19-24 with interactive demos and experiments 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

General admission is $20 for adults (18-64), $13 for youth (2-17), $14 for seniors (65+) and free for children 1 year and younger.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here!

3. Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues (American Airlines Center) – Fri. Feb. 16th – 7:30PM

The Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues tomorrow at American Airlines Center and it’s a match that you’re not going to want to miss!

Click here to get your tickets now!