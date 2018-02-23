BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is packed with amazing activities that you aren’t going to want to miss so make sure to make your weekend the absolute best with these events!

1. HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference (First Baptist Dallas) – Fri. Feb. 23rd – Sat. Feb. 24th

The time is finally here! The HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference is happening this weekend and you can still get your tickets either online or at the door. Join powerful Bible teachers like Lisa Harper, Margaret Feinberg, Jill Briscoe, Debbie Stuart, and of course, KCBI’s own Rebecca Carrell!

The HeartStrong Faith Women’s conference is a gathering of women coming together to worship, pray, learn, and ultimately, lead others to Christ. Women will grow and flourish as they root themselves in the good soil of the Gospel, gaining influence and impact for the Kingdom of God.

For more information or to get your tickets now, click here!

2. Six Flags Over Texas Opening Weekend – Feb. 24th – Feb. 25th (10:30AM – 8:00PM)

The theme park kicks off its 2018 season with special admission pricing. If purchased online in advance, general admission is $53.99. If purchased at the gate, general admission is $78.99 for adults and $63.99 for children under 48 inches. Children 2 and younger always receive free admission.

Get your tickets and information here!

3. Astrophysics & Fantasy – Hubble Meets Narnia (The Riley Center @ Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary) – Recurring Weekly on Saturdays – Begins. Sat. Feb. 24th until Mar. 17th

A fascinating tour through the heavens with a veteran Hubble Space Telescope astrophysicist and a wonderful glimpse into the boundless imagination of C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia. What do the Hubble and Narnia have in common? Come and see! Tuesday evening, March 20, 2018 at the Riley Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 7-9 PM.

Click here to get your tickets now!