BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is going to be an amazing weekend and with these events going on, you’re for sure going to want to get out of the house! I hope to see you out and about at at least one of these events as your family will for sure have a blast!

1. The Thorn (The Hills Church – North Richland Hills) – Fri. March. 2nd – Sun. March. 4th

The Thorn is a visually dynamic and heart-stirring theatrical portrayal of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Not your average Passion play, The Thorn combines martial arts, aerial acrobatics and emotionally powerful performances that have been engaging audiences across the US for over 20 years.

2. My Fair Lady presented by Dallas Baptist University (Irving Arts Center) – Thurs. March. 1st – Sun. March. 4th

When Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady opened on Broadway, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the film version took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including: “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.

Presented by Dallas Baptist University’s College of Fine Arts!

3. Dallas Home & Garden Show (Dallas Market Hall) – Fri. March. 2nd – Sun. March. 4th

Head over to Dallas Market Hall, March 2-4 for the 39th Annual Dallas – Texas Home & Garden Show. Event attendees will have access to hundreds of companies and can visit with vendors one-on-one to learn more about the latest indoor and outdoor trends and solutions. Whether you’re in the market for a new roof or your home just needs a new look you’ll find the experts you need to tackle all your home improvement projects.

Be sure to bring your kiddos for fun and activities, too. Let your little ones’ hands get dirty as they try out their gardening techniques with the Master Gardeners and, before you head home, have them jump out all their energy on the adventurous inflatables in our free Kid Zone.

Admission: Adults $10, Military $8, Senior Citizens 65 and older $8, Children 14 and under are free. Parking is free.

4. Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge – Nature Hike (Recurring Every Saturday) – 9:00AM – 11:00AM

The trails at the Nature Center provide a close viewing of acrobatic insects, blooming wildflowers, aerial shows from birds and much more. Join us for a hike and experience all these things for yourself and learn about what makes the Nature Center special. MAXIMUM of 15 participants. Hikes not designed for organized groups.

