BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As we head into Spring Break for most people, there are some amazing ideas if you’re looking to do a stay-cation here in North Texas! Check it out and I hope it’s a blast for you and your family this weekend!

1. Shrimp Fest (Trader’s Village – Grand Prairie) – Sat. March. 10th – Sun. March. 11th

The Traders Village’s Shrimp Fest returns on March 10 and 11. Combine choices of boiled shrimp, shrimp gumbo, or shrimp etouffee with music from the popular Cajun band Crawfish. Shrimp Fest will be held under the Big Red Patio next to the Family Entertainment rides and games area. The food will be served starting at 11 a.m. and the music starts each day at noon. Shrimp Fest has something for the whole family. After eating delicious food and enjoying the music of Crawfish, buy an all-day ride wristband for just $12.99 or shop in one of America’s largest flea markets. Admission is free and parking is just $4.

If you'd like to learn more about this event, you can click here!

2. Twilight Safari Night Hike (Dallas Zoo) – Fri. March 9th – 7PM – 10PM

What goes on after the lights go out at the zoo? Come see for yourself with a Dallas Zoo Twilight Safari Night Hike. The evening includes a zoo tour, fun activities, special talks and an opportunity to see some of our education animals up close. Preregistration is required. Must be at least 6 years old to participate.

To buy your tickets or learn more, you can click here!

3. 2nd Annual Fort Worth Worship 2018 (River Ranch Stockyards) – Sat. Mar. 10th – 7PM – 10PM

The heart of Fort Worth Worship is to bring the Christian community together to worship in response to the heart of God, our heavenly Father. We want to invite heaven to invade our city and bring greater life, vision, purpose and hope to all people. When believers in Jesus worship together corporately, change happens. Partner with us and our vision for this great city. Worship brings personal, regional and national breakthrough.

Worship will be led by Jason Upton and Leeland!

To get more information or to buy your tickets now, visit here!