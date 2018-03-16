BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

For some, it still is Spring Break but there is so much for you and your family to do in North Texas! Make sure to make this weekend a memorable one as even the weather is going to be warming up as well!

1. I Can Only Imagine Exclusive DFW Movie Premiere & After Party (Southlake Harkins In the Southlake Town Square) – Sat. March 17th – 2PM – 5:30PM

MercyMe, the Erwin Brothers, and Lionsgate / Roadside Attractions invite you and a guest to the DFW-area Premiere and Red Carpet After Party of their brand-new movie, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE.

Join MercyMe’s lead singer Bart Millard, the film’s producers and directors Jon and Andy Erwin, the films co-writer and composer Brent McCorkle, co-executive producer Joshua Walsh, cast member Madeline Carrol, and other special guests for this incredible event Saturday, March 17 at Southlake’s Harkins Theater in the Southlake Town Square just west of DFW airport in the heart of the DFW metroplex.

Bart Millard will also be making an appearance at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano at two of their Sunday services to discuss his testimony as well as the brand-new movie out in theatres.

Get your tickets to this amazing event here!

2. 2018 Dallas Travel & Adventure Show (Dallas Market Hall) – Sat. Mar. 17th – Sun. March 18th

Discover the World in One Weekend, All Under One Roof. At America’s Favorite Travel Show, you’ll:

• Explore endless vacation options

• Discover over 150+ destinations from around the globe

• Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts

• Meet travel celebrities Samantha Brown, Bill Weir, and Peter Greenberg

• Attend dozens of educational seminars on the Savvy Traveler and Destination Theaters

• Awaken your senses with live cooking demonstrations on the Taste of Travel Theater

• Immerse yourself in faraway cultures with song and dance on the Global Beats Stage

• Enjoy fun for the whole family with zip line rides and a green screen experience

• Plus, save big with exclusive show-only specials and trip giveaways

• The best part? All of this is included with your ticket. Make the first stop on your next trip the Dallas Travel & Adventure Show – buy your tickets today!

Get your tickets and information right here!

3. Easter Eggstravaganza (Toyota Stadium – Frisco) – Sat. March 17th 1:00PM-4:00PM (FREE)

Hip. Hop. Play. The Easter Bunny is on his way! Bring your Easter baskets, and join us for the Easter Eggstravaganza for children ages 12 and under.

The fun starts at 1 p.m. with the egg hunt starting at 2 p.m.

Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

-Face painting

-Balloon twister

Children 12 and younger can hunt for Easter eggs, get their faces painted and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Be on the lookout for the golden egg – if you find it, you’ll get to collect a special prize. The egg hunt starts at 2 p.m. at the Toyota Soccer Center in Toyota Stadium.

To learn more about this awesome event, click here!

4. Texas Pinball Festival (Embassy Suites Frisco) – Fri. March 16th 5:00PM – Midnight

The show features more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines and classic arcade games – set on free play all weekend. Enjoy a variety of adult and children’s pinball tournaments throughout the weekend, vendor demos and memorabilia, special guests (including Lou Ferrigno) and events.

There will be a presentation by well-known pinball artists and designers on Friday/Saturday followed by autographs and Q&A sessions. Brian F. Colin (Rampage, Xenophobe and General Chaos), a vastly experienced game designer, artist, animator and development group leader, will be visiting with fans and guests all weekend just ahead of the Rampage movie premiere on April 20.

The DFW Pinball and Arcade Club hosts an outdoor flea market and swap meet on the parking lot on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Single day or weekend passes are available at the door but you can save by preregistering online.

Get your tickets and information here!

5. Fort Worth Zoo – Safari Splash (Recurring Daily)

Safari Splash is a 14,000 square-foot water play area equipped with 4 slides, a water dump tower, a fill wall for your water toys, animal-shaped water canons and a designated toddler play area.

Tickets and information can be found here!