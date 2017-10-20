BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Welcome to the weekend! It’s hard to believe that we’re only a week or so away from November but we have a ton of great activities this weekend to share with you!

1. For King & Country @ The State Fair of Texas (Fair Park) – Saturday Oct.21st) – Ends This Weekend!

For King & Country headlines on the Chevrolet Main Stage at the State Fair of Texas!

Over a span of 24 days, listen to 75 different headliners and regional musicians performing at the State Fair of Texas this year. From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, and a little in-between, this year’s Chevrolet Main Stage has something for everyone!

Tickets are free with cost of admission!

TICKET PRICES:

• General Admission: $18

• Kids under 48″ tall: $14

• Seniors 60 and over: $14

• Children 2 and under: Free

• Seniors 60 and over: Free every Thursday (Oct. 5, Oct. 12, and Oct. 19)

HOURS: State Fair of Texas exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Opening times and closing times vary for the midway and museums.

PARKING: Self-parking is available on official State Fair lots for $15 per space.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here!

2. Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo – Sat. Oct. 21, 2017 – 9AM-5PM)

Join us for Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo! Check out the new babies, feed the giraffes or hang out with Brett Shipp, Rebecca Lopez, and Demond Fernandez! Enjoy half-price admission all day for this event at just $8.00, kids 2 and under are free. Parking is $8.00. Thank you to our sponsors, Children’s Health, Good Neighbor Pharmacy and Dignity Memorial.

Checkout the new 3,000 pound neighbors at the Simmons Hippo

Outpost in the award-winning African waterhole habitat featuring above ground

and under water views.

Get more information here!

3. Pumpkin Fest (City Lake Park – Mesquite) – Sat. Oct. 21st 10AM-6:00PM)

The City of Mesquite presents the 17th annual Pumpkin Fest. The free fall festival includes family fun including a costume contest, carnival games, bounce houses, community arts performances, craft vendors, food trucks and more. Entrance to the festival is free, but some activities will have a fee.

More information can be found here!

Sounds like an amazing weekend right? I hope to see you and your family out at one of these events in the next few days!