BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is the time to go out and get your food on! There are some amazing events happening where you can either spread your palette or even if you are a seafood junky, there is something for you!

1. Street Food Night Market (Victory Park in Dallas) – Saturday Nov. 4th

Dallas goes global THIS SATURDAY with the *hottest* street food night market in Victory Park. Chefs for Farmers is bringing 20 all-star chefs, music, and more! Every ticket is your all-inclusive pass to a world of flavors, from Moroccan shrimp and yakitori short ribs, to khao soi and paella, to black truffle pizza and elotes.

Find more information and get your tickets here!

2. Race to The End Of The Earth (Fort Worth Museum of Science & History) – Until Jan. 1st

Race to the End of the Earth recounts one of the most stirring tales in the annals of Antarctic exploration, the contest to reach the South Pole. This exhibition focuses on the challenges that the two leaders – Roald Amundsen on the Norwegian side and Robert Falcon Scott on the British – faced as they undertook their separate 1,800-mile journeys from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf to the South Pole and back.

Get more information here!

3. Autumn at the Arboretum (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Nov. 2nd

The garden is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall’s favorite flower – Chrysanthemums – along with 150,000 stunning, fall-blooming plants. This year, Autumn at the Arboretum focuses on elements from the classic book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Its internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village is themed “Pumpkins, Squash and Gourds, Oh My!” and features more than 90,000 pumpkins, as well as hay bales and cornstalks. Pumpkin Village is also home to the outstanding Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

Regular day-time admission is $15 per adult, $12 for seniors age 65 and older, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for children age 2 and younger. Additional cost of $3 per person for entrance into the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. Parking purchased on-site is $15; parking purchased online in advance is $8.

To learn more or get your tickets, you can click here!

4. Crab Fest (Trader’s Village – Grand Prairie) – Nov. 4th & Nov. 5th

Traders Village successful Crab Fest event returns on November 4th and 5th. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of great food and music. Guests will be able to choose from a variety of tasty crab dishes. These dishes include boiled Snow Crab Legs served with spicy corn and potatoes. Other dishes too choose from include Seafood Gumbo and Crab Cake Sandwich.

There will be music from the popular band The Sidemen playing oldies from the 60’s and 70’s starting at 12 noon. Tell your family and friends and come join us for a wonderful weekend of delicious food and fun music.

Enjoy the music, rides, and shopping that has entertained millions . Admission to Traders Village is FREE and it’s just $4.00 to park. Traders Village is centrally located in Grand Prairie, Texas just minutes from Six Flags over Texas, off Highway 360 on Mayfield Road.

Come out and celebrate over forty years of fun at Traders Village!

Find more information here!

There you have it! Have an amazing weekend and enjoy this beautiful weather. Just to warn you, if you see Rebecca out at one of these events, her neck hugs are for real! Be prepared. 🙂