BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

There are some fun things to go out to with your family this weekend and they all are family friendly events for a better cause! Check it out!

1. Phil Wickham Concert (First Baptist Dallas) – Friday, Nov. 10th – 7 PM (Tickets start at $10)

What is worship at its most fundamental, other than humanity’s response to God? What always begins with a revelation of God and then manifests itself in the response to that revelation – is fully realized in what we have come to know as worship. As Phil Wickham puts it, “this revelation demands a response.” In many ways, this album gives voice to our collective response to the many facets of God’s love – His powerful creativity, His promises to us in scripture and ultimately His sacrifice for us on the cross.

What we do in the face of these revelations is our worship and our worship is Response.

Phil Wickham is joined in concert by Brian & Katie Torwalt, Mack Brock, & Evan Wickham!

Worship Leader Pass includes preferred seating in a reserved section and a pre-event worship and songwriting discussion with Phil Wickham, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, and Mack Brock.

4:45pm – Worship Leader Pass doors

5:00pm – Worship Leader Pass discussion with Phil Wickham

5:45pm – Early Entry doors

6:00pm – General doors

7:00pm – Event begins

Buy your tickets here!

2. Buckner Night with The Dallas Stars (American Airlines Center) – Friday, Nov. 10th 7:30 PM

The Stars face-off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Come early for Party on AT&T Plaza, starting at 5:30 p.m., to enjoy live music and hang out with Stars mascot, Victor E. Green.

To celebrate National Adoption Month, the first 200 fans to donate any of the following approved items will receive two tickets to see the Stars take on the Blue Jackets on January 2! All donations will be used to compile welcome kits for children in foster care:

• Children’s toothbrush and toothpaste

• Children’s shampoo and conditioner

• Children’s book

Tickets are $18 for upper terrace, $30 for terrace, and $65 for plaza seating. To purchase individual tickets, visit dallasstars.com/buckner and use promo code buckner to receive up to 19% off face value, depending on the section chosen to purchase tickets. To purchase tickets for groups of ten or more, contact Alex Rhodes at 214-387-5718 or arhodes@dallasstars.com.

Get your tickets and information here!

3. Fort Worth Veteran’s Day Parade (Sundance Square) – Sat. Nov. 11 – 10:45 AM (FREE)

The Tarrant County Veterans Council presents the 2017 parade, themed “Vietnam Letters From Home.” The parade steps off from the Tarrant County Courthouse and proceeds down Main Street to Sundance Square where 11 a.m. ceremony takes place. Parade route continues down Main to 4th St., turning South on Houston. Fly-over by 301st Fighter Wing.

For more information, click here!

See you out there! Have an amazing weekend!