BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Well it’s the weekend and with it getting so close to the holiday’s, you’ve got so many holiday events to look forward to as well! You can’t afford to miss out on some of these events as you and your family will have an absolute blast!

1. The Trains at NorthPark – Friday, Nov. 18thth – Jan. 7th (Benefitting the Ronald McDonald House)

The Trains at NorthPark™, presented by Bank of Texas, has been a NorthPark Center tradition for 19 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark™ features trains rolling across 1,800 feet of track on a journey across America. Cityscapes include New York City’s Time Square and Grand Central Station, Washington D.C.’s White House, New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Route 66, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Albuquerque’s hot air balloons, and of course, Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, State Fair of Texas, Cotton Bowl, Perot Museum, Southern Methodist University and more. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments, with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience – steam engines, coach cars, a ticket booth and a train station. More than 80,000 people visit The Trains at NorthPark™ each season as a part of their holiday tradition.

Hours:

Monday-Saturday, 10AM-9PM.

Sunday, 11AM-7PM.

Thanksgiving Day, closed.

Christmas Eve, 9AM-4PM.

Christmas Day, closed.

New Year’s Eve, 10AM-4PM.

New Year’s Day, 11AM-6PM.

November 18, 2017 – January 7, 2018 | Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom

Buy your tickets here!

2. Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol (Mainstage Classic Theatre in Mansfield) – FINAL WEEKEND

The Charles Dickens’ classic comes alive as Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his partner, Jacob Marley and the three spirits of Christmas. They reveal the mean and miserly man he has become toward all mankind including the Bob Cratchit family and help him change to a benevolent, kind gentleman who believes in the words of Tiny Tim, “God Bless Us Everyone.”

This short play performed in mid-November begins the season. Set in England, complete with Victorian costumes and sets, and a large cast, it is sure to remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

November 18th at 2pm and 7pm

For more information or to buy your tickets now, go here!

3. The 12 Days of Christmas (Dallas Arboretum) – Started Nov. 16th until Jan. 7th (Tickets start at $10)

“The 12 Days of Christmas,” the Dallas Arboretum’s centerpiece holiday exhibit, lets visitors stroll along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the gardens to view 12 glass-encased gazebos that depict scenes from each verse of the beloved holiday carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The gazebos are elaborately decorated in Victorian style with whimsical animals and mechanical characters that move to festive music. At night, the displays are elegantly lighted and holiday music can be heard throughout the gardens, and you get an entirely different experience. Seasonal sweet and savory treats for children and adults are available for purchase.

“The 12 Days of Christmas” runs from Nov. 4 to Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding Nov. 23, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). Included with general garden admission: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for kids 3-12, free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is $15 ($8 if purchased online in advance).

“The 12 Days of Christmas” at night runs from Nov. 8 to Dec. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. (excluding Nov. 23 and Dec. 24-25). $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for kids 3-12, free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is included with admission.

From Nov. 24 through Jan. 7, the lavishly decorated DeGolyer house will feature “The Nutcracker Suite,” a collection of more than 800 nutcrackers. Access to the exhibit is included with general garden admission. On select dates, Restaurant DeGolyer will serve three-course dinners by Gil’s Elegant Catering; reservations are required.

For more information on how you can get tickets, click here!