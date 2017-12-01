BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

You know what today is? It’s December! With Christmas closer than we know, we have an incredible amount of Christmas events coming up so here is some of the top events you’ll want to know about happening this weekend!

1. Casting Crowns and For King & Country – A Glorious Christmas – Sun, Dec. 3rd – 7:30pm

GRAMMY award-winning artists for KING & COUNTRY + Casting Crowns will join forces this holiday season for a once in a lifetime theatrical, dynamic, and moving Christmastime performance. Presented by Compassion International, the tour will feature original hits from both groups, as well as brand new songs from upcoming Christmas albums, previous holiday recordings and Christmas classics.

Join for KING & COUNTRY + Casting Crowns for A Glorious Christmas Tour in Arlington, TX at the College Park Center!

Ticket Prices: $20.00-$40.00

Artist Experience/VIP: $75.00-$100.00 (premium floor seats, early entry w/ crowd-free merchandise shopping, pre-show Q&A w/ for KING & COUNTRY + Casting Crowns)

**Pre-Show Artist Experience/VIP doors will open at 5:30pm via Gate 3 and Q&A begins at 6:00pm.

**For all other ticket holders, doors open at 6:30 PM.

Buy your tickets here!

2. Lone Star Christmas (Gaylord Texan) – Until Jan. 1st (10am – 9pm Daily)

The Gaylord Texan’s “Ice!” is a walk-through exhibit featuring 2 million pounds of the cold stuff carved into festive holiday scenes, along with five ice slides – just one part of the hotel’s Lone Star Christmas celebration, which runs from Nov. 10 to Jan. 1. With a new theme each year, the 2017 exhibit depicts the holiday classic, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” At select times, it also features the On the Blocks Ice Bar, an optional $15 add-on for those 21 and up.

If you’re looking for things with no additional cost, the resort’s 4.5 acres of indoor gardens feature 2 million holiday lights, miniature trains, a 54-foot-tall Christmas tree and other decorations.

If you’re willing to shell out some extra money, consider the 12-lane snow tubing hill, the 6,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink, Santa’s Snow Throw, the Gingerbread Decorating Corner, the Build-A-Bear Workshop Scavenger Hunt and Cookies with Mrs. Claus.

“Ice!” is located in Longhorn Exhibit Hall B at the Gaylord Texan. Tickets are timed and ticket prices vary by date (for example, peak times cost more); check the website for schedule.

Tickets are $21.99-$32.99 for adults; $12.99-$19.99 for children 4-11; $19.99-$29.99 for seniors 55 and older; free for children 3 and younger. (Viewing the Lone Star Christmas decorations is free.)

For more information or to buy your tickets now, go here!

3. Starlight Symphony (Crocket Row at West 7th in Fort Worth) – Daily from Dec. 1st until Dec. 31st

Crockett Row’s family-friendly holiday celebration, Starlight Symphony, is back to make this festive season merry and bright! Set to the beat of favorite holiday tunes, Crockett Row will be transformed into a glowing wonderland with a 5-minute music & lights show every night in December.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, families and friends will enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides around Crockett Row. Community and local choirs, vocalists and musicians will also perform from Crockett Square on the weekends. Other fun activities on Saturdays include “Help Complete Santa’s List” featuring in-store offers, games and a DJ. Plus, Santa Claus himself will make special appearances on Dec. 9 and Dec. 23. The full schedule of activities is available on Crockett Row’s website.

Additionally, from Dec. 9-18, Crockett Row will help collect toys and other needed items for Santa’s Sack, the annual gift drive benefiting SafeHaven of Tarrant County. A list of requested items is available on SafeHaven’s website. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

For more information on how you can get tickets, click here!