BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the weekends just seem to get better and better with fun events for you and your family! Check out some of these amazing activities you can participate in over the next few days!

1. Celebrate Christmas with Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey (First Baptist Carrolton) – Fri. Dec. 8th 7PM-10PM

Award-winning artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey will ring in the holiday season together again this year on the Celebrate Christmas Tour, presented by Medi-Share, a national healthcare-sharing organization. Following a successful run of Christmas dates in 2016 where they performed for multiple sell-out crowds, Natalie and Danny will co-bill their popular Christmas tour again this season, sharing the stage each night in a fully integrated set.

Time: 7:00pm

Doors open: 6:00pm

Tickets: $30

Get your tickets online before it’s too late here!

2. Vitruvian Lights (Vitruvian Park – Addison) – Until Jan. 2, 2018

Celebrate the Season at Vitruvian Lights® in Addison!

Vitruvian Park

3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison, Texas 75001

The most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park® in Addison transforms into a Magical Holiday Wonderland during Vitruvian Lights Friday, November 24 – Monday, January 1.

Vitruvian Lights Special Events Dates & Performances:

Friday, November 24, 2017 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm – Jordan Kahn Orchestra

Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm – Phat Strad

Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm – The Chris Rivers Band

Plan to make Vitruvian Lights apart of your holiday tradition this season!

3. The Trains at NorthPark (NorthPark Center – Dallas) – Until Jan. 7th (10am – 9pm Daily)

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will mark its 30th year with more than 750 miniature railcars on a 1,600-foot elaborate configuration of tracks and scenes. Each year, the beloved holiday experience welcomes more than 70,000, and has helped raise more than $13 million for Ronald McDonald House since its original run in 1987.

The Trains at NorthPark features cityscapes of Dallas, replete with the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Fair Park; New York with Times Square and Grand Central Terminal; Washington, D.C., with The White House; and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Other highlights include New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and Route 66. Thomas the Train and his friends also draw families to the charming exhibit, which has been seen by around 2 million people over the past 30 years.

One-of-a-kind, personalized railcars are currently on sale as a holiday gift that gives back, perfect for individuals, families and organizations to also have a presence on the rails. This year’s featured railcar is a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Passenger Car in emerald green, available for $275. Additionally, standard railcars are available for $175, cabooses for $225, and engines for $325.

Tickets for The Trains at NorthPark are $4 for children ages 2-12 and seniors over 65; adults are $7; children under 2 are admitted for free. Discount tickets for $1 off general admission are available at local Tom Thumb stores. The exhibit closes for Christmas and Thanksgiving, also closing early at 4 p.m. for both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

This year, The Trains at NorthPark will be at a new location – on the 2nd level of NorthPark Mall between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

For more information or to buy your tickets online, visit here!

4. City Line Merry Market & Festival (1251 State Street, Richardson, Texas 75082) – Sat. Dec. 9th – 12PM-7PM

Save the date for CityLine’s first MERRY MARKET & FESTIVAL! Get in the holiday spirit and support local artists and vendors at this free event with an outdoor artisan market, all-day live music, hot cocoa and cookies, kid’s activities, and more!

Click here to find out all the details!

5. Christmas In Old Town Burleson (Fri. Dec. 8th – Sat. Dec. 9th) – 1PM – 6PM

Save the dates!!! Christmas in Old Town will be better than ever and you will not want to miss it. There will be shopping, eating, carolers and of course Santa. It starts Friday December 8th from 1:00-6:00 pm. We will continue the fun Saturday the 9th from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Come on out and support your local businesses.

6. A Doublewide, Texas Christmas at Theatre Off the Square (Weatherford) – Until Dec. 17th

In this uproarious, laugh-a-minute comedy, the citizens of the newest – and tiniest – town in Texas, are facing a blue Christmas when they realize their trailer park community of Doublewide has been double-crossed by the County. Holiday hilarity ensues as they deploy one hare-brained scheme after another in misguided attempts to preserve their independence and eccentric way of life. By the time this high-octane lunacy climaxes in a live Christmas Eve television presentation that goes spectacularly wrong, you’ll be doubled over with laughter and thrilled you’ve spent your Yuletide in Doublewide.

For more information, click here!