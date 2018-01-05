BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Welcome to the New Year! As we celebrate our first weekend of 2018, there are actually quite a few events going on that will be a blast for you and your family! You should definitely check them out!

1. Metroplex Wide – Farmers Market (Various Locations)

Richardson Farmers Market: (Dal-Rich Towne Square) – Sat. Jan. 6th 10AM-2PM

This Market is home to those patrons who have been with us the longest. This Market has over 40 vendors, serving the community with market staples, including produce, meat, eggs, honey, breads, and jam. Come stroll through the Market on Saturday to sample the wares from local artisans. Lunch is offered.

Flower Mound Farmers Market (Parker Sqaure) – Sat. Jan 6th – 10AM – 2PM

Around 30 vendors serving the community with market staples, including produce, meat, eggs, honey, breads, and jam. Patrons can indulge in savory sweets such as pastries, pie, cookies, and candies. Come stroll through the Market on Saturday to sample the wares from local artisans. Lunch is offered.

Irving Farmers Market (Irving Arts Center) – Sat. Jan. 6th – 10AM – 2PM

Over 25 vendors serving the community with market staples, including produce, meat, eggs, honey, breads, and jam. Patrons can indulge in savory sweets such as pastries, pie, cookies, and candies. Come stroll through the Market on Saturday to sample the wares from local artisans. Lunch is offered.

Carrollton Farmers Market (Trinity Valley) – Sun. Jan. 7th – 10AM – 2PM

Over 20 vendors serving the community with market staples, including produce, meat, eggs, honey, breads, and jam. Patrons can indulge in savory sweets such as pastries, pie, cookies, and candies. Come stroll through the Market on Sunday to sample the wares from local artisans. Lunch is offered.

More information about these events can be found here!

2. Panther Island Ice: Fort Worth’s Only Outdoor Ice Skating Rink – Panther Island

This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.

Tickets range from $10-$12 depending on number of skaters.

For more details, you can go here!

3. Las Colinas Bridal Show (Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas) – Sun. Jan 7th (12PM – 5PM)

Admission: $10 adults, $5 for Children ages 3 -14 (this ticket can be purchased onsite only).

2 and under free.

No cameras/video cameras allowed.

This Upscale Bridal Show Will Feature:

Over 100 Wedding Businesses with everything to plan your Perfect Wedding, Fashion Show, Amazing Door Prizes and Giveaways and New Wedding Trends.

You can buy your tickets here!