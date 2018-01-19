BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is FULL of some amazing events including one with us here at KCBI! You definitely will not want to miss these family fun events! Check them out!

1. Day Of 1,000 Bibles! Every LifeWay Christian Store Location – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Join 90.9 KCBI for a Day of 1,000 Bibles! KCBI will be set up at all five locations of Lifeway Christian Bookstores in the DFW area. On Saturday, January 20th beginning at 11AM, we will be giving away 200 Bibles at each location.

Maybe you need a new Bible or maybe you know someone that does–either way, come visit us and help us spread hope across North Texas!

Find out more information here!

2. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Will Rogers Memorial Center) – Until Feb. 3rd

A fun-filled extravaganza rich in Western tradition, the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, is the place to be. Enjoy exciting rodeo action, livestock, horse shows and many other experiences including:

• Interactive, kid-friendly activities

• Nearly four acres of fun shopping

• The “Moo-seum Experience” presented by Central Market

• The All Western Parade in downtown Fort Worth

• Live music, an exciting carnival, great food and much more!

Click here for more information!

3. Texas Rangers Fan Fest 2018 (Globe Life Park) – Sat. Jan. 20th 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Get ready for a new season of Texas Rangers baseball at the 2018 Fan Fest. Get autographs from former and future players, tour the club house and meet the coaches. Fans of all ages can take a turn running the bases, snap a selfie from the Rangers dugout and take a swing in the batting cage. There will be a Kids Zone, a home run derby and more. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children 13 and younger.

Get your tickets at this link!

4. Penguin Days @ The Dallas Zoo – Until Feb. 28th (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

At the zoo, winter means the temperature is dropping – and so are the prices. Visit the African penguins along with all your other animal friends during the Penguin Days promotion, which offers a daily discounted admission price of $7.

Admission is $7, free for children 2 and younger.

$10 for parking.

For more information or to get your tickets now, click here!