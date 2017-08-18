  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/18/17

BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/18/17

August 18, 2017
By on Jay Allen, Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

This weekend is going to be absolutely incredible! So much going on that you can’t afford to miss out this weekend! Check out what’s happening over the next few days: 

1. Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox & Post Game Concert with Crowder! (Globe Life Park in Arlington – Sun. August 20th)

Join 90.9 KCBI and Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls as we partner together for our annual DFW Shoe Drive! Come to the game and donate a pair of shoes at our booth and instantly make an impact in the life of a child in the metroplex! Also, make sure to enjoy the game as the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox! Game time is at 2:05 CT and stick around to enjoy a post-game concert with KCBI featured artist, Crowder!

Get your tickets to this game and field passes here!

2. North Texas Fair & Rodeo (North Texas Fairgrounds – Denton) – Fri. August 18th- 6PM – 12 midnight)

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo brings 9 days of great music, professional and youth rodeos, livestock exhibitions, midway rides, carnival food and one-of-a-kind attractions including the Peterbilt Kid Zone, Swifty Swine Swimming & Pig Racing Show, and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Live music on 2 stages each day. Music headliners are:
Aug. 18 – Josh Abbott
Aug. 19 – Travis Tritt
Aug. 20 – La Energia Norteña
Aug. 24 – Cody Johnson
Aug. 25 – Ryan Bingham
Aug. 26 – Tracy Byrd

Rodeos to enjoy: PRCA rodeo, invitational ranch rodeo, 21 and under rodeo, bull blowout and mutton bustin’.

Gate admission includes the fair, rodeo events, livestock shows and concerts. Single day General Admission is $15-$20 for adults.

Get your tickets to this event here!

3. Pre-Season Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts – (AT&T Stadium) – Sat. August 19th (6:00PM)

Football season is almost here but pre-season football is just beginning and the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday at 6pm at AT&T Stadium!

Tickets start out cheap with prices as low at $11.50 a ticket!

Purchase your tickets here!

Share.
X