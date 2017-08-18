BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/18/17

This weekend is going to be absolutely incredible! So much going on that you can’t afford to miss out this weekend! Check out what’s happening over the next few days:

1. Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox & Post Game Concert with Crowder! (Globe Life Park in Arlington – Sun. August 20th)

Join 90.9 KCBI and Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls as we partner together for our annual DFW Shoe Drive! Come to the game and donate a pair of shoes at our booth and instantly make an impact in the life of a child in the metroplex! Also, make sure to enjoy the game as the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox! Game time is at 2:05 CT and stick around to enjoy a post-game concert with KCBI featured artist, Crowder!

Get your tickets to this game and field passes here!

2. North Texas Fair & Rodeo (North Texas Fairgrounds – Denton) – Fri. August 18th- 6PM – 12 midnight)

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo brings 9 days of great music, professional and youth rodeos, livestock exhibitions, midway rides, carnival food and one-of-a-kind attractions including the Peterbilt Kid Zone, Swifty Swine Swimming & Pig Racing Show, and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Live music on 2 stages each day. Music headliners are:

Aug. 18 – Josh Abbott

Aug. 19 – Travis Tritt

Aug. 20 – La Energia Norteña

Aug. 24 – Cody Johnson

Aug. 25 – Ryan Bingham

Aug. 26 – Tracy Byrd

Rodeos to enjoy: PRCA rodeo, invitational ranch rodeo, 21 and under rodeo, bull blowout and mutton bustin’.

Gate admission includes the fair, rodeo events, livestock shows and concerts. Single day General Admission is $15-$20 for adults.

Get your tickets to this event here!

3. Pre-Season Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts – (AT&T Stadium) – Sat. August 19th (6:00PM)

Football season is almost here but pre-season football is just beginning and the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday at 6pm at AT&T Stadium!

Tickets start out cheap with prices as low at $11.50 a ticket!

Purchase your tickets here!