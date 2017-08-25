BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 08/25/17

Do you have any weekend plans? We want to set you up with the best family activities going on this weekend and I’ve done just that! Here’s a list of some fun activities you can’t afford to miss!

1. Warriors Games (Lake Highlands North Recreation Center) – Sat. August 26th- 10AM – 2PM)

Survivor contestants had to outwit, outlast and outplay to win. All you have to do is buy a ticket! On Aug. 26, you’ll have the opportunity to mix and mingle with many of your favorite former players from Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and other reality TV celebrities at the 2017 Warriors Games.

The games will begin at 10 a.m. and attendees will be able to watch teams made up of former players from your favorite reality/competition TV shows, and young adults from Cheer 4 Your Life’s teen Warrior program compete in challenges like those seen on the hit CBS TV show Survivor. Get ready for twists and turns – and maybe a merger – as the games progress until the last player is left standing and is crowned the Warriors Games Champion.

This is a family-friendly event and fun for kids of all ages. Tickets start at $10!

Get your tickets to this event here!

2. Sunday Funday (Panther Island Pavilion – Sun. August 27th)

Sunday Funday is a laid-back, family-friendly event with tubes, tunes, water sports, food trucks, and shaved ice! Each Sunday features special events such as paddle board yoga, giant Jenga, slackline and cornhole.

Parking is free. Tube rental is $5. Bring river shoes, sunscreen, beach towels, lawn chairs, blankets, personal tubes and kayaks, dogs on leashes and ID and money for drinks. Outside food and drinks, coolers and motorized watercraft are not allowed.

3. Pre-Season Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Oakland Raiders – (AT&T Stadium) – Sat. August 26th (7:00PM)

Football season is almost here but pre-season football is just beginning and the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Oakland Raiders this Saturday at 7pm at AT&T Stadium!

Tickets start out cheap with prices as low at $23 a ticket!

Purchase your tickets here!