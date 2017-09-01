BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 09/01/17

It’s Labor Day Weekend and there is a TON going on this weekend! However, I know that even though we might be looking for some fun activities to do, I also want to encourage you to take some time to serve and volunteer for opportunities to help Hurricane Harvey victims. That’s why I’m going to give you the best of both worlds today! Check it out:

1. All NEW Taste of Arlington (Main Street: Cultural Arts District) – Sat. Sept 2nd – 2PM – 7PM)

Our annual community event unites restaurants, specialty beverages, and gourmet food stores in the heart of downtown Arlington! Being held outside on Main Street in the new Cultural Arts district! There will be live music and fun raffles, with chances to win valuable prizes!

Parking is FREE but tickets are $10 General Admission (Online) or $15 at event. Children under 5 are FREE!

To get your tickets or find more information, click here:

http://www.theatrearlington.org/tasteofarlington/tickets.html

2. Trusted World Volunteer Opportunity (Dallas Parkway: Dallas)

Volunteers are needed to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey by helping Trusted World sort through the clothing and donations provided by the generosity of the people of North Texas. The Trusted World central donation site at 15660 North Dallas Parkway in Dallas.

To sign up for times, click here:

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0948ada82ea7f85-hurricane

3. Fort Worth Area Hurricane Harvey Volunteer Opportunities

At this time, volunteers are needed in DFW to support the Red Cross, Salvation Army, City of Dallas & Fort Worth, and other local non-profits in responding to the arrival of Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

As of Monday, Aug. 28, the City of Fort Worth has opened two emergency shelters across the city in response to the STAR (State of Texas Assistance Request) request from the state. With sheltering operations activated, shelters have prepared and anticipate the first round of evacuees to arrive on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Evacuees will arrive by bus, and will be routed through Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center, 5201 Ca Robertson Blvd., to other local shelters.

These shelters will be managed by City of Fort Worth and Red Cross personnel.

To volunteer for the Fort Worth Harvey Relief efforts, register here:

https://www.voly.org/disaster/index.html

As more volunteer opportunities become available, people who have completed the background process and have registered through the Voly system will be notified. Volunteer efforts are continuing to ramp up and will be ongoing throughout the foreseeable future.

4. Garland Labor Day Parade | Car Show | Kids BBQ Competition (Historic Downtown Garland) – Mon. Sept. 4th – 9AM–2PM

The 72nd community parade features local bands, sports groups and floats winding through the streets of downtown Garland. The parade route starts at Glenbrook and 9th St., travels north on Glenbrook, east on Main, then north on 5th to the Granville Arts Center.

Following the parade, gather at the Square for a classic car show. Food vendors will be on site.

Add this to the fun: Kids ages 10-18 will compete in an Iron Chef-style Kids BBQ Competition (pre-registration required). The event is FREE!

For more information, you can find it here:

http://www.visitgarlandtx.com/events/2017/labor-day-parade

Make it an amazing weekend and I hope that you’ll consider serving and donating your time to these amazing organizations to help out from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. See you out there!