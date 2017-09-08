BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 09/08/17

This weekend is going to be an amazing one! I’ve got some of the best events for YOU & YOUR family to celebrate this weekend and trust me, you’re going to want to try ALL of these!

1. Dallas Chocolate Festival (Fashion Industry Gallery) – Fri. Sept 8th – Sat. Sept. 9th)

The 2017 extravaganza, held in the heart of the Dallas Art District at the Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.), celebrates everything chocolate.

Friday, Sept. 8:

The Dallas Chocolate Festival kicks off on Friday night with a circus-themed Midway Party and Chocolate Cake Walk featuring 30 gourmet cakes from popular Dallas eateries including the Hotel Intercontinental, FT33, Fairmont Hotel, chocolatier Zach Townsend, Chocolate Secrets, The Adolphus Hotel and more. Cost is $50 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, a preview of Festival chocolatiers, wine and cocktails, carnival games, and the Chocolate Cake Walk. 21+

Saturday, Sept. 9:

The Dallas Chocolate Festival presents The Greatest Chocolate on Earth. Sample and shop chocolates, pastries and specialty foods from chocolate makers, chocolatiers and artisans, locally recognized and from across the United States and beyond. Madame Cocoa (Adrienne Newman) once again serves as Mistress of Ceremonies along with Catherine Cuellar and Harvard’s Carla Martin in the Whole Foods Market classroom. Free demonstrations and classes throughout the day include “Strange Chocolate Pairings” with Megan Giller and “Breaking Down the Chocolate Wall” with Heather Holland. Admission is $35, $5 for children 12 and under.

To get your tickets to this event: click here!

2. Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (AT&T Stadium) – Sunday, Sept. 10th 7:30 PM

The time has come! The Dallas Cowboys kick off their regular season with their opener against the New York Giants at 7:30pm this Sunday! Tons of opportunities to cook out, tailgate, or just fellowship at the game!

To get your tickets, click here!

3. Michael Jr. Live – The More Than Funny Event (Gateway Church in Southlake) – Sun. Sept. 10th – 5PM

With appearances on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Oprah, The Late Late Show, BET’s ComicView, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and CNN, comedian Michael Jr. is hailed as one of today’s most gifted comics. You can find him performing in comedy clubs to churches across the country.

This month, the celebrated comedian will be showcasing “The More Than Funny Event” to Southlake, Texas on September 10th @ 5PM. The show is fun and appropriate for the whole family. His clean yet fresh approach of using everyday life occurrences in his comedy creates a hilarious interaction with the audience that is unscripted and unplanned. Each show is sure to not only bring laughter, but encouragement. This hopeful, honest and hilarious style of comedy will leave audiences inspired.

Ticket questions can be sent to tickets@michaeljr.com

You can buy your tickets here!

Sounds like an amazing weekend right? Make sure to enjoy this nice cooler weather as we enjoy the presence of our friends and family! Happy Weekend!