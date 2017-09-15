BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! | Jay Allen #mwjr 09/15/17

This is definitely an interesting weekend ahead as so many cities and towns are putting on events for YOU & YOUR family! You’re definitely going to want to make it a point to go to one of these events this weekend!

1. Stockyards Championship Rodeo (Cowtown Coliseum – Fort Worth) Fri. Sept. 15th – Sat. Sept 16th)

Every Friday and Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. the Stockyards Championship Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum in the Stockyards National Historic District, features bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping and more, starting at 8:00 p.m. The Pawnee Bill’s Wild West show, held twice every Saturday, provides a look at Western history, including trick shooting, roping, riding and cowboy songs.

2. Irving Main Street Event (Irving Heritage Park) – Friday, Sept. 15th 10:00 AM

This annual street festival in the heart of the Irving Heritage District celebrates the hometown feel of Irving with attractions for all ages. Each year thousands of people attend this family affair, which offers live music, the Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, free rides and activities for children, food and shopping.

Admission is free on both days, Friday evening features live music and free children’s activities. On Saturday, the festival expands to include a car show, additional children’s entertainment and a Craft Marketplace with vendors selling crafts, jewelry, decor, apparel and more.

3. Addison Oktoberfest (Addison Circle Park) – Thurs. Sept. 14th – Sun. Sept. 17th

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Addison’s Oktoberfest is the most authentic Oktoberfest celebration outside of Munich. This year, over 70,000 fans will come together Sept. 14-17, 2017 to share a love of polka and German food.

As a part of its award-winning tradition, Addison Oktoberfest will also feature much of the same music, polka dancing, and sing-a-longs one would find in Munich, plus great German food and activities.

Featured bands include the Munich Evergreens, who travel from Germany to perform, and Alex Meixner, Grammy-winning polka artist who gained international fame as the star of Hormel Pepperoni commercials.

Oktoberfest guests will enjoy fun contests such as dachshund races, barrel bowling, German Idol yodeling contest, German spelling bee and more.

Make an Oktoberfest weekend of it: book an Addison Oktoberfest Hotel Package which includes lodging, event admission tickets, Tasty Bucks and a commemorative stein– but book early, packages are limited.

Parade: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 — A horse-drawn wagon will lead a parade of German entertainers and city officials – just like the start of the Munich event.

General festival admission is $10 for ages 12+

Kids 11 and under FREE

FREE admission for all on Thursday and Sunday

There you have it! The best events that this weekend has to offer and I hope to see you out there!