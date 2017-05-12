BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 05/12/17

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

The 5K Foam Fest Dallas 2017 (DFW Adventure Park – Sat. May 13th 8AM – 5PM)

It’s time to let loose and have fun! With such a foamy “funcore” atmosphere it’s an absolute party before, during and after your run! Join us for 22+ obstacles including the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, mud pits and 2.5 million cubic feet of foam! We rock out all day to 12,000 watts of awesome music, have a ” free kids zone” for the little ones and food/vendor’s village. Spectators are free! Foam Fest has fun activities for all ages and is family friendly.

If the participant is between ages 8 – 12, a guardian must run with them.

Participants ages 13+ can run by themselves.

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-5k-foam-fest-dallas-may-13th-2017-registration-30857874734?aff=efbevent

Mother’s Day Weekend at the Arboretum – Dallas Arboretum (Sat. May 13th – Sun. May 14th -9AM-5PM)

Main Garden

Complimentary Cup of Coffee

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Terrace Cafe and Cafe on the Green

Let the Arboretum treat Mom to a cup of coffee for her stroll through the garden. Terrace Café and Café on the Green both offer free cups of regular coffee to any Mom, redeemable with a ticket obtained from the Information Booth at the Main entrance gate.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Rosine Hall & DeGolyer House Loggia

Make memories with Mom, sharing a special brunch on Sunday prepared by Gil’s Elegant Catering served in Rosine Hall and on the Loggia of the DeGolyer House. Seatings are at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Reservations required, call 214.515.6511. Admission to the garden and parking are included with each reservation. Mary Kay is supporting sponsor for this brunch.

Live Entertainment

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Martin Rutchik Concert Stage

Enjoy live music from Marc Toussaint on Saturday from the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage on the lawn behind Camp House with an incredible view of White Rock Lake. Bring a picnic, or just sit and listen to the music. On Sunday, find a spot in the Jonsson Color Garden to picnic and hear Serenata Strings or harpist, Merry Miller.

For more information about this event, click here: http://www.dallasarboretum.org/visit/seasonal-festivals-events/seasonal-events

Discovery Days: Meteorology (Perot Museum of Nature & Science) – Sat. May 13th – 10AM-4PM

Ever wonder about the weather? Learn all about our weather as you create your own storm, explore lightning, and make your own weather forecast as you become a junior meteorologist for a day!

Discover the fun of science together with your whole family on the second Saturday of each month! Try out real experiments, design and build new creations, and check out dynamic performances each month with guest scientists, educators and artists.

Admission is $20 for adults (18-64), $13 for youth (2-17), $14 for seniors (65+) and free for children under 2. Visitors can receive a $2 discount per ticket if they purchase tickets online at www.perotmuseum.org.

Follow this link to get your tickets now: http://www.perotmuseum.org/

There you have it! Enjoy this incredible Mother’s Day weekend and make sure to tell her how much you love her!