BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 05/19/17

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family! Jeff says it’s going to get rained out but Saturday afternoon and Sunday look pretty clear to me 😉 – Jay Allen

1. Taste Addison (Addison Circle Park – Fri. May 19th – Sun. May 21st)

Three-day food festival is a celebration of food, music and fun – featuring pay-per-bite samples from Addison restaurants (most in the $3 to $5 range), live music, chef demonstrations, fun rides and midways games, and a children’s activity area with inflatables, face painting, activities and games for the whole family on the Family Fun Lawn.

Music headliners:

Friday, May 19 – Dallas’ own Vanilla Ice.

Saturday, May 20 – Country artist Gary Allan with opening act Granger Smith.

$15 in advance for ages 12 and up ($20 at the event); free for children 11 and younger. Admission is free for all ages on Sunday only.

Click here for all the details you need or to get your tickets now: http://tasteaddisontexas.com/

2. Main Street Fest 2017 – Main Street in Downtown Grapevine (Fri. May 19th – Sun. May 21st)

Tap into three full days of festival fun at Grapevine’s 33rd Annual Main Street Fest – Presented by Bank of the West, May 19, 20 and 21, 2017. Held along Main Street in Historic Downtown Grapevine, guests will experience new and returning favorites at this event, with a special emphasis on experiencing the best of what Grapevine has to offer!

Main Street Fest features a host of family-friendly activities: kids’ stage shows, museum exhibits and live entertainment. Kid Zone—the place to be for the young ones in your group—features a LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Junior Builder Competition and the SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium touch pool. There’s also a Midway of games and thrilling carnival rides, as well as talented artisan and specialty vendors to browse in the Grapevine Marketplace.

And don’t forget, the more than 80 locally-owned shops, galleries, restaurants, jewelry stores, boutiques, and more lining Grapevine’s Historic Main Street will be open during the festival.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here: https://tickets.grapevineticketline.com/event/main-street-fest-admission

3. Movie on The Square: The Secret Life of Pets (Historic Downtown Carrolton) – Sat. May 20th – 8PM-10PM

Enjoy a night out with your family & pets this weekend as you sit outside and watch of free movie screening of the new animated film, The Secret Life of Pets!

Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets! Coolers are permitted and bug spray is encouraged. Friendly canine companions and service dogs are welcome to join their people at the downtown movies if they are on a leash and they’re cleaned up after.

Movie will begin at Sunset. Film is rated PG.

For more information visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown

There you have it! I hope you have the most wonderful weekend as you look to spend some much needed time with the family! Whether you stay indoors because of the storms or hang outside at these wonderful events, make it an incredible weekend to remember!