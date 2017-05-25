BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 05/26/17

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

1. Summer Fest Friday Night Fireworks & All-American Garage Party (Gaylord Texan – Fri. May 26th – 7:00 PM – FREE)

Grapevine’s Friday Night Fireworks are back at the Gaylord Texan. Make your way to the 5th floor of the resort parking garage at 7 p.m. for music and great food as a live DJ hosts fun and games at the “All-American Garage Party,” all while you countdown to “Friday Night Fireworks” over Lake Grapevine at 9:30 p.m.

Additional viewing fireworks viewing locations:

Acorn Woods Park

Field next to Scott’s Landing Marina – paid parking (call 817-481-4549 for more information)

Horseshoe Trails Park

Oak Grove Park softball fields 1,2, & 3

Katie’s Woods Park

Lakeview Park

Snakey Lane

Rockledge Park – $10 per car holiday rate applies

For more information, visit here: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/events/summerblast/friday-night-fireworks/

2. Red, White, & Boots Festival – Fort Worth Stockyards (Fri. May 27th – Sat. May 28th – FREE)

We will be hosting Red, White, and Boots at the south end of Stockyards Station on May 27-28 with live music, food trucks, and fun activities for the whole family!

Band Lineup:

May 27

12:30 – 1:00 Simone Nicole

1:20 – 3:20 The Gibbonses

3:40 – 4:30 Jonna Mae Official

4:50 – 5:40 Squeezebox Bandits

6:10 – 7:00 Honky Tonk Country Club Honk Tonk Country Club

May 28

12:30 – 1:00 Skylar Payne

1:20 – 2:10 Audry Oliver

2:30 – 3:20 Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers

3:40 – 4:30 The Mammoths

4:50 – 5:40 Joe Savage

6:10 – 7:00 Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine

Join us for a fun filled Memorial Day weekend!

3. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie)– Final Weekend – Until May 29th

Renaissance themed festival set in a re-created 16th Century English village celebrates the mirth and merriment, sights, sounds and tastes of the days of King Henry VIII. Set on 35 acres, the “village” of Scarborough offers continuous entertainment for 8 weekends – April 8 through May 29.

Visitors will encounter colorful characters such as knights, villagers, fire jugglers, jousters, sword fighters and turtle racers. Eat a giant turkey leg, buy a longbow or some jewelry at the shops, watch a village artisan at work, stop in the Elkhorn Tavern, or simply take in the sights.

Weekend theme:

May 27-29: Final Knights Weekend/Memorial Day Veterans Tribute

Admission is $24 online, $28 at the gate. $12-$13 for ages 5-12. Free for ages 4 and younger.

Purchase your tickets here: https://www.srfestival.com/

There you have it! Have an incredible Memorial Day Weekend and make sure to always keep it tuned to 90.9 KCBI for our All Music Memorial Day!