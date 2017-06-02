BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 06/02/17

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

1. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros (Globe Life Park in Arlington: Superhero-Themed Fireworks Post-Game Show – Fri. June 2nd @ 7pm)

This weekend, the Texas Rangers take on their rival Houston Astros for a 3-game series that is sure to excite the fans. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. but autograph seekers should come early to the New Era Alumni Alley. Formers Rangers will be signing from 6-6:45 p.m.

After the game, prepare to be wowed with a Superhero-themed firework display!

Tickets starting at just $20 a person here: http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/MLBEventInfo?orgid=3&agency=MLB&pid=8361437&tfl=Texas_Rangers-Schedule-2017_Promotional_Schedule-na-a0

2. Fair Park Sparks (Fri. June 2nd: 5:00pm – 10:00 pm – FREE)

Free family event includes fireworks displays, fountain show, roving entertainers, live music, artist’s gallery, concessions including food trucks, and a children’s area with face painting and other fun activities!

More information can be found here: http://www.dallasparks.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1049&month=6&year=2017&day=15&calType=0

3. Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus (Music Hall at Fair Park) – Final Weekend – Until June 4th

The producers of the world’s biggest magic show, The Illusionists have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn of the century circus spectacular.

Sensational puppetry puts Elephants back in the ring as never seen before along with a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, knife throwers, high wire and much more!

Discover the golden age of circus this summer as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus sets to captivate audiences of all ages. Tickets starting at just $20 a person, truly a show you won’t want to miss! Various show times going all throughout the weekend so it can fit anyone’s schedule!

Get more information and tickets here: http://dallassummermusicals.org/shows/circus-1903/

There you have it! Let’s make it an amazing weekend as we enter into the month of June!