BLOG: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend! #mwjr 06/09/17

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

1. Taste of Dallas (Dallas Fair Park – June 10th & June 11th – 11am – 7pm)

31st Annual Taste of Dallas, benefiting the North Texas Food Bank, returns to Fair Park with foodie family fun for all!

For the tens of thousands of people set to visit Taste of Dallas this year, there will be something for everyone at Dallas’ largest summertime food festival where attendees can engage and interact with over 200 sponsors and exhibitors on Saturday and Sunday at Fair Park. The 2017 event is highlighted by our smoking hot NEW Live Fire Experience- BBQ, Burgers & Brews, curated by Tim Byres of Smoke and presented by Napoleon Gourmet Grills where attendees will enjoy some of the best BBQ and burger joints in Dallas.

Make it a family affair in our expanded 50,000 Sq. Ft indoor air-conditioned Family Fun Zone presented by Direct Energy, full of great activities for the whole family. And want to see something despicable? Drop in between 1pm and 5pm and meet two of Gru’s loveable Minions! Have your photo taken with them, post the pic to social media for a chance to win prizes. Remember, Kids 10yrs and under get in FREE to Taste of Dallas at Fair Park courtesy of Direct Energy.

Tickets are $15 at the gate. Kids 10 and under get in FREE (with accompanying guardian), courtesy of Direct Energy. Discount tickets go on sale in May at area Walgreens, Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores. Get $5 off admission at the gate by bringing 2 cans of tuna or chicken to benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

For more information about this event, visit: http://tasteofdallas.org/

2. Rockwall Country Fair 2017 (1111 E. Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall) Sat. June 10th: 10:00am – 8:00 pm)

Join us for a family Fun Day on June 10, 2017 & benefit a great cause!

We can’t wait to have you out for a full day of fun and to help you get your shindig on! From music and dancing, vendors and food, to kid zone fun, you are in for a real treat: country fair style! Best part is, this event’s proceeds benefit programs that help women & children!

The fair will be held June 10, 2017 at the Rockwall County Courthouse, located at 1111 E. Yellow Jacket Lane in Rockwall, from 10am-8pm.

The proceeds from the fair will go to Soroptimist International of Rockwall’s signature service project, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County and other service projects. Soroptimist is an international women’s organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world.

To learn more about this event, click here: https://www.rockwallcountryfair.com/

3. Rainguard Water Sealers 600 Verizon IndyCar Series (Texas Motor Speedway) – June 10th (7:30pm – 11:30pm)

The Rainguard Water Sealers 600 is the Verizon IndyCar Series’ original night race. Come see the best drivers in the world go wheel-to-wheel on the mile and a half banks at Texas Motor Speedway!

Admission: Adults are $30 and Kids 12 & under are only $10.

Get more information and tickets here: http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/upcoming-events/buy-tickets/rainguard-600-weekend-tickets/rainguard-600

Sounds like a wonderful weekend right? I hope to see YOU & YOUR family out at one of these events having some wonderful family time! See you there!